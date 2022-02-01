Pallapay (PALLA) Reaches One Day Volume of $435,539.00

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Pallapay has a market cap of $13.48 million and $435,539.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.64 or 0.07186928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,676.27 or 1.00035911 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 586,249,412 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.