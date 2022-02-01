Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,259 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,047,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,661,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

