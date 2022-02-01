Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

PAAS opened at $21.67 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

