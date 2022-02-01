Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.04

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.04 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 66,309 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.85 million and a PE ratio of -14.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.64.

Panther Metals Company Profile (LON:PALM)

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

