Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $524.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post $524.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $542.89 million and the lowest is $508.87 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $469.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PZZA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.07. 21,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,464. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.30. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.46%.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 90.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at about $447,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

