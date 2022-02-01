PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce $74.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.59 million to $76.30 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $58.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $276.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.87 million to $277.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $326.80 million, with estimates ranging from $322.50 million to $331.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE PAR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. PAR Technology has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $90.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $170,987,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,902,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after acquiring an additional 328,516 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at about $20,089,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after acquiring an additional 244,417 shares during the last quarter.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.