Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM) Short Interest Update

Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE PRBM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,843. Parabellum Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Parabellum Acquisition stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 4.39% of Parabellum Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is based in DALLAS.

