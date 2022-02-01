Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $728.95.

REGN stock opened at $608.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $628.91 and a 200-day moving average of $620.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.