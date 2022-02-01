Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $427.14 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $189.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

