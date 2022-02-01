Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 22,300 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Liberty Global by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 over the last ninety days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.