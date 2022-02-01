Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.29 and a 200-day moving average of $172.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,052 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

