Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 104,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 150.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

