Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.87) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon Banking Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 587.50 ($7.90).

LON:PAG opened at GBX 576 ($7.74) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 560.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 552.01. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 432.60 ($5.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 619 ($8.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 18.90 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £11,913.42 ($16,016.97).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

