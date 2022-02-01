Parity Group (LON:PTY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.05

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.45 ($0.10). Parity Group shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 341,850 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.47 million and a PE ratio of -10.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

In other news, insider Mark Braund bought 134,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,426.20 ($12,673.03).

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. The Recruitment segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to various clients.

