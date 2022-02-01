ParkinGo Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $3,580.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,372.66 or 1.00058962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00074549 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021029 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029189 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.47 or 0.00447116 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.