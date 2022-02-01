Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 267,566 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,037,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,566 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $995,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 898,803 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

