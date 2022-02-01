Paula A. Price Sells 4,150 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,413,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,210. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Western Digital by 64.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,324,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.76.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

