PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.70% of PCSB Financial worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

PCSB opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.65. PCSB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.86.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

In other PCSB Financial news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.