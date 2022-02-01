Peanut Market Cap Tops $1.38 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $567,465.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peanut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00044052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00116603 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.