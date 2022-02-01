Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Cut to GBX 610

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 625 ($8.40) to GBX 610 ($8.20) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.93) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.40) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 705.83 ($9.49).

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 615.20 ($8.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 606.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 686.10. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

