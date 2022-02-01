Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.31. Pearson shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 3,851 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.87) to GBX 625 ($8.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.
About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
See Also: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.