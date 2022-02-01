Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.31. Pearson shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 3,851 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.87) to GBX 625 ($8.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

