Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx. $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.03 million.Pentair also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. Pentair has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

