Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Plans None Dividend of $0.15

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) declared a None dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $167.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

