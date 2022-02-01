Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PFGC. Barclays dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of PFGC opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,130 shares of company stock valued at $662,977. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

