Periscope Capital Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) by 28.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 670,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VII. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 5,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of VII stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII).

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.