Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 494,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSIB. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Shares of TSIB stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $10.21.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

