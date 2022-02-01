Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $6.06 Million in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARGUU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGUU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15. Argus Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

