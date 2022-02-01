Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 12,395 Shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 546,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 66,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth $1,660,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCMJ opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Merida Merger Corp. I Profile

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

