Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as high as C$0.80. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 114,487 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$44.72 million and a P/E ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$14.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

