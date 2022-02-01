Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Up 104.6% in January

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 104.6% from the December 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POFCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

