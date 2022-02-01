PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $17.50 at Mizuho

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $12.79 on Friday. PG&E has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 302.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 163.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Michael F bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

