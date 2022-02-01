Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,046,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,685. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $160.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

