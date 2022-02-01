Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.88 Per Share

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PCTN opened at GBX 102 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.43. Picton Property Income has a 1 year low of GBX 79.60 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 107 ($1.44). The company has a market capitalization of £558.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82.

PCTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

