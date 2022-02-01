Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.22.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -748.00 and a beta of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $195,382,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

