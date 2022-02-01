Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,700 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 408,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:PT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 878,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. Pintec Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

