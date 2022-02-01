Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,392. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.