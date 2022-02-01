Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,392. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $16.24.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.