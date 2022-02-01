Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $304.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $196.77 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,696,000 after acquiring an additional 53,706 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.