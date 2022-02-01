Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Mondelez International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

MDLZ opened at $67.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.