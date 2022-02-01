Piper Sandler Weighs in on Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $686.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

