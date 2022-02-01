Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the December 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of PLRTF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 69,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,700. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.45.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
