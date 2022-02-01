Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $979.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report sales of $979.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $937.19 million. Pool posted sales of $839.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $473.73. 347,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.39. Pool has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 994.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pool by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,722,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,932 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Pool by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after acquiring an additional 118,755 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.