POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in POSCO were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in POSCO by 698,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,421,000 after purchasing an additional 91,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in POSCO by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in POSCO by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in POSCO by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE PKX opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.06. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.876 per share. This is a boost from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

