Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $244.63 million, a P/E ratio of 162.56, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 818.26%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

