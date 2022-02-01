PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58, Fidelity Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Shares of PCH opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

