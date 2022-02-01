Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRTX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,043,000 after purchasing an additional 275,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after buying an additional 42,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.32.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $121.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

