Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,337 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RHP opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.93. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

