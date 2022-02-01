Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,557 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $341.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.76. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

