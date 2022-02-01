Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $2,225,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.33 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.57 and its 200-day moving average is $140.13. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.