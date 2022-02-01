Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys 52,984 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 319.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,984 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $337,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,903 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.07.

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $152.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.97 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

