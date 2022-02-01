Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.13. The stock had a trading volume of 60,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.91 and its 200 day moving average is $206.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.02 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

